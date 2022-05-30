MANILA - Preparations of the Filipino representatives to the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup are in full swing, both teams said ahead of the tilt to be held in Malaysia on June 11-19.

With the tournament being held overseas, this would be the first time for most players to fly out of the country, Omega Esports coach Tony “Ynot” Senedrin said, adding this would be exciting for most players.

"Kahit nasa ibang bansa I think it's still the same - Ibang room lang, ibang bansa, pero 'yung game is still the same for the team. So there's not much difference sa preparation. All the more, siguro 'yong excitement lang na nakikita ko sa players kasi it would be the first time for them to fly outside the Philippines. Siguro yun yung difference nila from last year noong nakuha nila 'yong korona," he said in a send-off press conference held Monday.

MPL Philippines Season 9 champions RSG, meanwhile, will cross the bridge when they get there.

"'Yung magiging environment siguro sa Malaysia, hindi pa namin siya pinapractice dito kasi that's like catching wind eh. Mahirap siya kasi iba ang lugar kaya feel ko pagdating doon, doon na lang kami mag-start na magpractice," their jungler Jonard "Demonkite" Caranto said.

Both squads have their eyes on other competing teams, as the Philippines seeks to take home back-to-back titles.

For one, both squads will keep their eyes on rivals Indonesia.

MPL Season 9 regular season MVP Dylan "Light" Catipon believes they will have to study Indonesia's RRQ Hoshi, which is one of the strongest contenders coming into MSC.

"Tingin ko ay maganda ang run nila. Siguro kung hindi namin sila mado-dominate sa MSC magcha-champion sila kaya kailangan namin pag-aralan. Kaya hindi kami tumitigil sa pagpapractice. Parang hindi kami tumitigil sa practice. Tuloy-tuloy lang," the RSG player said of the MPL Indonesia champs.

For his teammate and 6th man Dexter "Exort" Martinez, they are confident of their performance in MSC against Indonesian teams.

"Halos wala naman po sailang difference. Parang halos same level po sila so magiging confident po kami sa performance namin," Exort said.

Other than that, Singapore, who gave world champions Blacklist International a scare in the 31st Southeast Asian Games, are a force to reckon with, Omega Captain Patrick James "E2MAX" Caidic said.

"We see them play against Blacklist and they almost won against Blacklist. We did not expect them to have a close match against Blacklist but they tried to almost win. I think they have a more better play now and they are same with PH meta - the Singaporeans. I think that's why we [can't sleep] on them," E2MAX said.

In the group stages, RSG Philippines will face their sister team, RSG Singapore, their local champs, with both squads known to share tactics with each other as they prepare for their respective local teams.

Despite this, any fear of being able to scrutinize each other's plays would be hard to say, coach Karl “Giee” Barrientos said, citing scrimmage schedules and different metas in their homelands.

"Pwedeng oo pwedeng hindi, kasi hindi naman po kami lagi nakikipag-scrim sa kanila. May mga sari-sarili po kasi kaming schedule, and mayroon din silang different times sa'min. Minsan nagkakasabayan, minsan hindi," Giee said.

Known to be a strong force when placed in the lower bracket of every tournament they played in, Omega will now try to dominate the group stages to get the upper bracket spot.

"Mag-all out kami kasi kukunin namin 'yong upper bracket eh. Sawa na kami sa lower bracket, kukunin na namin 'yong upper bracket. Kasi 'yun ang plan ng team na kumuha ng slot sa upper bracket para dire-diretso na," Omega head coach Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos said.

MSC will be held at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC).

The group stages will be held from June 11 to 12, with RSG PH starting their campaign against Cambodia's SeeYouSoon and RSG PH on June 11.

Omega will face Thailand's IDoNotSleep on June 12, and RRQ Hoshi afterwards.