Mobile Legends: Coach Giee explains Panda's absence on MSC

RSG Philippines head coach Brian "Panda" Lim holds the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 9 trophy. Panda, Courtesy: MPL Philippines

MANILA - RSG Philippines head coach Brian "Panda" Lim will be absent physically from the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup this year.

In what would have been his second time coaching in MSC after ArkAngel's 3rd place finish when the Philippines hosted the tilt, Panda will be remotely guiding the players in the region's biggest ML:BB tournament.

"We have a secret plan so... I can't share much," coach Karl “Giee” Barrientos, who will be filling in for Panda in the Malaysia tilt, said in a press conference Monday, without disclosing further details.

"He [Panda] will be online."

Ahead of the event, Panda said "something was brewing" as a response to the team's Facebook post announcing the squad's roster for MSC last Saturday.

"Brewing something for [Season] 10," Panda was quoted to have said in a comment on the post.

Citing his synergy with Panda and the rest of the team as the assistant coach, Giee believes he and the MPL Season 9 champions are prepared for the challenge.

"Sa totoo lang ano eh, confident talaga ako. I've been with them since season 8 and we grow together. I'm close talaga kay Coach Panda we worked together parang nakaka-confident [din] na sila ang players ko," Giee said.

For regular season MVP Dylan "Light" Catipon, having Coach Giee as their head tactician for MSC will be good training.

MSC will be held in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia from June 11 to 20.