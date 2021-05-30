NBA products now available at Decathlon Philippines

MANILA, Philippines -- Decathlon's first partnership with a North American sports league is a significant one as it will now sell a collection of NBA licensed merchandise in the Philippines.

The partnership will feature a dedicated range of NBA team- and league-branded based layers and accessories designed by Decathlon and sold under the basketball brand "Tarmak."

The NBA Collection offered in Decathlon Philippines include: base layers of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets; elbow guards of the Lakers, Nets, and the Los Angeles Clippers; and base layer jerseys of the Lakers, Nets, and Clippers.

They will also offer NBA-branded calf compressors and knee support.

While the collection contains a limited number of teams and products, Decathlon Philippines' basketball department is working to bring more merchandise in the coming months and years.

The NBA collection will be sold exclusively at Decathlon Alabang, Decathlon Masinag, Decathlon Pasig, and online at www.decathlon.ph.

"We are excited to partner with Decathlon, a leader in sporting goods retail with a global footprint," said NBA EME Director, Global Partnerships Steve Griffiths.

"Through this partnership, NBA fans and basketball players around the world will have access to an exciting and innovative range of merchandise to help them get in the game," he added.

Tarmak leader Damien Dezitter said it has long been their dream to collaborate with the NBA.

"We have a common objective to develop basketball all over the world, so it’s natural to work together to make this possible," he said.