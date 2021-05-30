Boxing: Donaire continues to live up to moniker, says Pacquiao

Nonito Donaire celebrates his win over Nordine Oubaali. Esther Lin, SHOWTIME

MANILA - Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao was among those who congratulated Nonito Donaire after "The Filipino Flash" became a world champion once more.

The 38-year-old Donaire defied Father Time in a tremendous performance against France's Nordine Oubaali, Saturday in Carson, California (Sunday in Manila).

Donaire displayed his punching power, knocking down Oubaali twice in the third round, and again in the fourth. The referee waved the bout off after the third knockdown, giving Donaire the WBC bantamweight belt.

"Congrats Nonito Donaire on a huge KO win," Pacquiao tweeted afterward. "The oldest WBC bantamweight champion in history. Still living up to your nickname, the Flash."

Congrats Nonito Donaire on a huge KO win! The oldest WBC bantamweight champion in history. Still living up to your nickname, the Flash! #PinoyPride 🇵🇭 — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) May 30, 2021

Interestingly, Pacquiao is the oldest welterweight champion in boxing history, having won the WBA belt in July 2019 at the age of 40.

Mexican superstar Saul "Canelo" Alvarez also offered his congratulations, as did former world champion Andre Ward.

My brother @filipinoflash did it again ! Congrats Champion 💪🏽. — Andre S.O.G. Ward (@andreward) May 30, 2021

Timothy Bradley Jr., a former Pacquiao foe, called Donaire a "living legend."

Amazing performance by a living legend @filipinoflash . @ 38 years old he is now a 4 division world champion. Congratulations champ! — Timothy Bradley Jr. (@Timbradleyjr) May 30, 2021

Donaire, for his part, said his victory proved that age is just a number.

"An 80 year old can be in a wheelchair or can be running marathons… Health is wealth," he said. "The story continues."

My parting words:. Age is a number. An 80 year old can be in a wheelchair or can be running marathons. HEALTH is WEALTH. PERIOD...and the story continues.

.#ANDNEW #champion #boxingchampion #boxer #boxing #worldchampionship #gloves — Nonito Donaire (@filipinoflash) May 30, 2021

