MANILA -- Adamson University team captain Louie Romero and middle blocker Lorene Toring will be playing their final year of eligibility and suit up for the San Marcelino-based squad in the UAAP Season 86 next year.

Romero, who will be playing her fourth year with Adamson, announced her decision on her Instagram account.

"It was all worth it, but this is not the end. See you next season, Adamson!" the setter wrote.

Toring also announced her decision to stay on the same platform, vowing to fight harder for their alma mater.

"Isa pa? Isa pa! Isa pa para sa batang Lorene Toring na nangarap. Isa pa para sa mga patuloy na nagtiwala. Isa pa para sa Adamson. I-Toring niyong pangako ito na mas ilalaban pa namin," she wrote on her socials.

The duo led Adamson to a third-place finish in Season 85, their best since Season 76, with a 10-4 record before bowing out after a loss against National University in the Final Four.

This development is in contrast with a number of players who recently decided to play professionally in the Premier Volleyball League instead.

On Sunday, Jolina Dela Cruz, Mars Alba, and Jovelyn Fernandez joined the F2 Cargo Movers, while Eya Laure, Imee Hernandez, Princess Robles, Joyme Cagande, and Jennifer Nierva will be suiting up for Chery Tiggo. -- Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News

