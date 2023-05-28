Some of the special athletes and stakeholders with Akiko Thompson-Guevarra. From the Special Olympics Pilipinas Facebook page

MANILA -- Special Olympics Pilipinas (SOP) announced it will be fielding six athletes to the Special Olympics World Games which will be held in Berlin, Germany from June 17 to 25.

Special Olympics World Games, the world's largest inclusive sports event, will have 26 sports on the lineup.

The event will serve as a platform for thousands of athletes with intellectual disabilities to showcase their physical abilities and engage in competitive sports with their peers.

The six Filipino athletes are included in a 17-man team including coaches, and unified partners.

The athletes will be competing in aquatics, athletics, and bocce.

Leading the team is Olympian Akiko Thomson-Guevara, who serves as the head of delegation and at the same time the national chairperson and president of the organization's country Board of Trustees.

Thomson-Guevara expressed her enthusiasm and hope that the Philippine team will achieve great success at the World Games.

However, she stresses that the real victory is in the athletes' participation and the message of inclusivity they bring.

"I used to feel inferior watching family and friends play sports like badminton and basketball, thinking I could never be an athlete myself," said Liza Baento, one of the athletes who will represent the Philippines.

"But everything changed when I joined Special Olympics Pilipinas. Now, I'm thrilled to announce that I'll be competing in Berlin next month. It's a dream come true, and I hope my story inspires others to pursue their passions."