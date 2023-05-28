PBA: Bay Area set for return in Commissioner's Cup

The Bay Area Dragons during their title clash with Ginebra. PBA Images

MANILA -- Bay Area is set to make its return when the PBA opens Season 48 with the Commissioner's Cup on October 15.

The Dragons, under legendary Australian coach Brian Goorjian, made a big impact in their initial PBA stint and figured in a dramatic title clash with the Barangay Ginebra Kings in a championship series that saw record numbers.

With Myles Powell and Andrew Nicholson rotating as the Bay Area import, the guest team barely missed finishing on top.

But in their return, Bay Area will be restricted to playing one import, as will be the case for all the teams.

As in previous Commissioner's Cup, the competing teams figure in a one-round-robin eliminations with the top eight advancing to the playoffs.

The top two enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarters with teams No. 3 to No. 6 figuring in a best-of-three. The semis will be best of five and the finals is best of seven.

The season will end with the Philippine Cup.

The league has decided to limit the conferences into two to give way for Gilas Pilipinas' preparations for the the FIBA World Cup and the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.