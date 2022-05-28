MANILA - Team Secret and Oasis Gaming will duke it out in the finals of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) - Philippines Stage 2 Challengers after emerging triumphant in the playoff stages.

Team Secret booked the first slot after sending RRQ Philippines down the lower bracket of the playoffs via a clean 2-0 sweep.

Team Secret placed themselves at match point with a convincing win at the Ascent map (13-6), before closing things out in the Split map in an intense matchup which saw a valiant RRQ squad fighting back.

Oasis then dealt RRQ the death blow in the lower bracket finals to secure the last grand finals slot in a hotly-contested 2-1 showdown.

After Oasis drew first blood in the Breeze map (13-10), RRQ forced match point after dominating the second half of the Bind map (13-8).

But Oasis banked on a dominant first half in the Ascent map (13-7) to close things out and send RRQ out of playoff contention.

RRQ, though, still keeps their slot in the VCT-APAC Challengers to be held in June, as they end the local league at third place.

Team Secret and Oasis Gaming will slug it out in the Grand Finals on May 29 at 1 p.m.