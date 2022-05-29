Joseph Eriobu and the Purefoods TJ Giants are on track for another appearance in the PBA 3x3 quarterfinals. PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- With two wins each, TerraFirma and Purefoods are poised to claim spots in the knockout stage of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference second leg, Saturday at Robinsons Las Pinas.

The rejigged Dyip, who tapped the services of rookie draftees Shaq Alanes and Red Cachuela to team up with Jebb Bulawan and Jeremiah Taladua, turned back Sista Super Sealers, 19-17, and then stunned opening leg champion TNT Tropang Giga, 21-17, to lead Pool A with a 2-0 slate.

The TJ Giants on the other hand, defeated Cavitex Braves, 21-18, and added Master Sardines to their list, 21-16, to likewise post a 2-0 record for the top spot in Pool C.

The three remaining games scheduled for Saturday will be played on Sunday, after tournament officials decided to halt the games due to unplayable conditions.

The postponed games pit Platinum Karaoke vs Meralco, Terrafirma vs NorthPort and Masters Sardines vs Cavitex.

Four other games will be played at the end of pool play on Sunday morning before the quarterfinals in the afternoon.

Leading Pool B and Pool D are Barangay Ginebra and Platinum Karaoke, respectively.

The Kings carry a 1-0 record in Pool B following a close 21-20 win over Limitless App, while Platinum blasted Zamboanga Valientes in Pool D, for a similar 1-0 card.

The top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout quarterfinals.

The leg champion will receive P100,000.