Meralco ousted Ginebra in the semis to set up a title match against Cavitex. PBA Images.

MANILA, Philippines -- It will be Meralco against Cavitex for the championship in the second leg of the PBA 3x3 Third Conference, Sunday at Robinsons Las Pinas.

Meralco is seeking a first leg title since ruling the fourth leg of the second conference.

Cavitex, meanwhile, is making a first appearance in a leg final. The Braves struggled in the first two conferences where they finished no higher than sixth place.

The Bolts advanced to the quarterfinals with a 1-1 record in pool play, and dethroned Leg 1 champions TNT Tropang GIGA, 18-17, in the quarters.

Alfred Batino scored on a driving layup for the game winner to deny TNT a second straight leg title.

They went on to outlast Barangay Ginebra, 19-15, in the semifinals behind a superb outing from Joseph Sedurifa.

The Kings had stunned top seed Purefoods TJ Giants in the opening round of the knockout stage, 21-13, as Martin Gozum hit eight points to show the way for the team. They couldn't complete a comeback against the Bolts, however, and will instead battle TerraFirma for third place.

Regardless of the result of the final, this will already be the best result for Cavitex in PBA 3x3. They outlasted Limitless in the quarterfinals, 21-20, to set up a Final 4 showdown against the TerraFirma 3x3.

The Braves leaned on early two-pointers by Bong Galanza to pull ahead, and doubled up on TerraFirma, 20-10, with over two minutes to go.

Galanza nailed another two-pointer with 1:41 left to give his team a 22-11 win in their semifinal.