Former UFC fighter Mark Munoz. File photo. Richard Esguerra

Former MMA fighter and Fil-American Mark Munoz has clarified that he does not condone children settling dispute through fighting.

This after he was put on administrative leave from his coaching job at Fairmont Private Schools in Anaheim, California for reportedly letting quarreling students box each other.

TMZ sport previously reported that Munoz is in hot water for allowing two students to put on boxing gloves and square off.

The same report alleges that he wasn’t aware of the argument.

“With every ounce of who I am, I desire to be a positive influence on kids, to teach kids to be the very best wrestlers, to speak loudly against bullying, and to honor my Lord Jesus Christ,” Munoz said in MMA Junkie.

“There are thousands of wrestlers who I have coached that would affirm those truths from first-hand experience. Under no circumstance would I encourage kids to settle a dispute through fighting.”

Munoz, a US collegiate national champion wrestler, fought professionally from 2007 to 2015, mostly under UFC.

He battled the likes of Lyoto Machida, Chris Weidman, and Gegard Mousasi, and he defeated Chris Leben, Demian Maia, and C.B. Dolloway.