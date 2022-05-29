Kiefer taking things day by day as contract situation is ironed out

Kiefer Ravena (15) is hopeful that he can return to the Shiga Lakestars for the next season of the B.League. (c). B.LEAGUE

MANILA, Philippines -- Kiefer Ravena is taking things one day at a time as he waits for the resolution of his contract status with the PBA.

Without going into details, Ravena said on Saturday that there has been no final decision as to the next steps he will take in his basketball career.

"It's a day to day thing for me as of the moment," said Ravena. "[We're] waiting on things that we're trying to iron out."

Ravena is coming off a solid campaign with the Shiga Lakestars in Japan's B.League, where he became a fan favorite and averaged 13.2 points, 5.9 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game in 56 appearances.

Per an agreement with PBA last year, Ravena was allowed to play one season with the Lakestars and then return to the country to play for the NLEX Road Warriors, which still hold his rights.

It has been reported that Shiga has offered Ravena a contract extension, however, and that the player's camp is now seeking a new arrangement with the PBA that will allow him to return to the Lakestars later this year.

Ravena, who attended a watch party for the B.League Finals on Saturday at the Bonifacio Global City, said he is keeping himself ready for whatever happens.

"I'll be working out, continue to work out. Whatever way I can help with the national team while I'm here, 'yun ang gagawin natin," he said.

But he is hopeful that he can return to Shiga, where he was embraced by the local supporters and emerged as a leader despite playing in a new team and in a new country.

"Sana, soon. [I'm] hoping to come back next season. Pero we'll see," said Ravena. "There's still the offseason, I want to enjoy it as much as I can."

"But at the back of my mind, those people welcomed me with open arms and really embraced me like one of their own. So, very thankful for the Shiga Lakestars boosters, the management, and everybody in the B.League for giving me and all the Filipinos an opportunity to showcase our talents," he added.