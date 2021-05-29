LOOK: James Harden sports Philippine flag-inspired sneakers

Harden's sneakers on Friday were designed by Filipino artist and toy designer Juanito Maiquez, whose nickname Quiccs was also engraved on the kicks. Nathaniel S. Butler, NBAE/Getty Images via AFP Harden's sneakers on Friday were designed by Filipino artist and toy designer Juanito Maiquez, whose nickname Quiccs was also engraved on the kicks. Nathaniel S. Butler, NBAE/Getty Images via AFP

Brooklyn Nets superstar playmaker James Harden on Friday wore a pair of Adidas kicks with a colorway depicting the Philippine flag.

The sneakers were designed by Filipino artist and toy designer Juanito Maiquez, whose nickname Quiccs was also engraved on Harden's kicks.

The shoes — paraded during Game 3 of the Nets’ first-round, Eastern Conference series with the Boston Celtics to coincide with the national flag day on May 28 — were a part of Maiquez’s collaboration with Adidas, which signed him to a 2-year deal for a line of toys, apparel, and shoes.

Maiquez is an accomplished artist, having won awards for his illustration and toy design. He currently works as the art director for Burnwater Art X Design, and as toy designer a proud member of the collective Red Mutuca Studios.

