Boxing: Marcial bows out of Asian Elite tournament, settles for bronze

Eumir Marcial settled for a bronze medal after losing on points to Uzbekistan’s Saidjamshid Jafarov in the middleweight semifinals at the 2021 Asian Elite Men’s and Women’s Boxing Championships, Friday in Dubai.

Jafarov won via unanimous decision, as the judges favored the Uzbek's counterpunching over Marcial's aggressive approach.

Marcial reached the semis after he won by forfeiture over Mongolia’s Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdene.

"I would like to express my apologies for not being able to bring home the gold medal," Marcial said on social media following the loss. (LINK ON SOCIAL MEDIA POST )

"It may not be the result or outcome we expected but still I want to thank everyone who showed their unrelentless support for my fight in the 2021 AIBA Elite Asian Championships."

Fellow Pinoy boxers Mark Lester Durens (light flyweight) and Junmilardo Ogayre (bantamweight) also lost in their respective semifinal assignments.

Durens absorbed a unanimous decision defeat to Indonesia’s Kornelis Kwangu Langu, while Ogayre suffered the same fate against Uzbekistan’s Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov.

Durens and Ogayre both settled for bronze.

Team Philippines now has a total of four bronze medals including that of former world champion Josie Gabuco, who got beat by Gulasal Sultonalieva of Uzbekistan in the women's light-flyweight semifinals.

