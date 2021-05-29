Boxing: Accomplished Donaire enters world-title fight hungry as ever

Nonito Donaire Jr. may already be 38 years old, but on fight night against WBC bantamweight king Nordine Oubaali, he is out to prove he still has the hunger to unify all the belts in the 118-pound division.

"That's the only thing I have not accomplished in boxing, becoming undisputed," Donaire said in the final press conference heading to their 12-round title tiff set on Saturday in Carson City, California (Sunday, Manila).

"I've done everything, fighter of the year, knockout of the year, multiple championships, so that's main main goal. Win the belt then get them all together."

Donaire, a 4-division former champion with a total of 46 fights under his name, has already faced some of the most dangerous fighters of his era, including Fernando Montiel, Jorge Arce, Guillermo Rigondeaux and Naoya Inoue.

But he doesn't plan to underestimate the 34-year-old Oubaali, who has an extensive experience as an amateur.

The Frenchman won a bronze in the 2007 World Amateur Championships and competed in the Olympics twice before going 17-0 as a professional. He won the WBC title on his 15th pro fight.

"Now I'm ready to fight I want to show all the people who is best," said Oubaali. "I have a better preparation than him... I know he has a good career but I know I'm the best and it's my time."

But Donaire said he is not yet done competing with the elite.

"Anybody can say it's their time . . . I believe it's still my time," said the Bohol-born fighter.

Both Donaire and Oubaali easily made weight at the eve of their title clash, coming in at a similar 117.6 pounds on the eve of the 12-round title tiff.

Fight analyst Nissi Icasiano said it is astounding for the Filipino-American to handle the weight cut especially for his age.

"Can you imagine that at 38 years old, he is still fighting in a weight class with a 118-pound limit?" said Icasiano.

"Take note that he has fought as high as the featherweight . . . While moving up and down a weight class have affected a lot of fighters physically and mentally even during their lives after boxing, Nonito has managed to maintain his condition like a brand new car."

Apart from the weight, Donaire has the experience to outclass Oubaali.

"Donaire’s experience will do him favors in this fight," Icasiano said.

"It boils down to the quality of opponent. Oubaali hasn't faced someone as special as Nonito Donaire."

The analyst cited that Donaire also has evolved through the years. Instead of trying to land the left hook which has been his money shot, the Filipino Flash added more into his repertoire.

"The good thing about it is that he is no longer waiting for one big shot and more concerned about the activity . . . He’s experienced at picking off his opponents when they move into firing range with enough power, doing some damage in the process," Icasiano said.

"I am favoring Nonito Donaire in this fight. A win here will definitely catapult Nonito Donaire to a different level in terms of his status as a boxer. It's a legacy fight for Nonito."

