Raul Soyud in action for Phoenix Super LPG in a PBA preseason game against Meralco. PBA Images.

Phoenix held off Meralco's mighty comeback in the fourth quarter to hack out a difficult 100-93 win in the PBA on Tour exhibition games at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

Raul Soyud came up with 25 points, going 11-of12 from the field to anchor the Fuel Masters' attack.

RR Garcia added 15 while Larry Muyang had 13 for Phoenix's second win in the offseason games.

Phoenix led by 14, but Meralco managed to comeback and knot the scores 88-all midway in the fourth period.

But Soyud and Garcia went to work to push the Fuel Masters ahead.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa team ko, hindi lang ako yun. Sabi ni coach namin siyam lang kami, kelangan namin magtulungan," said Soyud of their depleted lineup.

He also credited the work he has done on his weight which paid dividends in the game.

"Noong last conference parati akong injured nung malaki ako so sinabi ko kelangan kong magpapababa ng timbang para makalaro ng maayos," said Soyud.

Anjo Caram scored 24 for the Bolts, which also got 12 from Cliff Hodge.



The Scores:

PHOENIX 100 – Soyud 25, Garcia 15, Muyang 13, Manganti 12, Tio 10, Atienza 9, Alejandro 7, Lalata 6, Jazul 3

MERALCO 93 – Caram 24, Hodge 12, Torres 11, Quinto 10, Jose 9, Pasaol 7, Rios 6, Pascual 4, Almazan 4, Manday 3, Johnson 3

QUARTERS: 21-19, 51-43, 73-72, 100-93

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.