From the Dallas Stars' Instagram page

Facing elimination in the Western Conference Finals, Jason Robertson scored two goals to keep the Dallas Stars' season alive in the National Hockey League.

The Stars beat the Las Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in overtime. They still trail the series 1-3.

"Desperation was the highest it’s been. At home, you know what’s on the line, what the stakes are. Everyone came to play and we’re going to need that same desperation through these next three games," said Robertson.

After each Las Vegas goal, the Filipino-American All Star Robertson answered back, he scored two goals on 11 shots.

Game 5 will now move to Las Vegas on Saturday.

"We’re looking for goals and that’s the responsibility I put on myself. I know these playoffs have been tough but I’ve said it before I play on too good of a line to not with too good of players to not create chances and opportunities to create bounces," said Robertson.

"And I was able to get the bounces we needed tonight. I just gotta keep working for it and they’ll eventually gonna come and when you get that opportunity you gotta finish it and we gotta do it again Saturday."