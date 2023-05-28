Precious Cabuya (second from the left) with her teammates. POC photo

MANILA -- Before she became the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games obstacle course racing women’s champion and world record holder, Precious Cabuya started out as a recreational athlete.

Wanting to constantly explore new challenges for herself, a fateful visit at a training facility in Taguig City led the Santa Cruz, Laguna native to become part of the obstacle course racing national squad.

“Mahilig lang talaga ako mag-work out, pumunta sa mga gym para ma-experience ko kung ano ang mayroon doon sa kanila. Nagkataon lang may bagong gym sa Taguig, tapos pinuntahan namin,” the 32-year-old Cabuya told ABS-CBN Sports.

After coaches saw how Cabuya finished obstacle courses with relative ease, they knew they had to immediately recruit her for the national team.

“Nag-try kami, tapos may lumapit sa’kin na coach. Tinanong niya ako kung gusto kong sumali sa obstacle course community race nila, women’s individual relay,” Cabuya said.

“Ako naman, sumali naman ako. Dito ko na nakita na may potential talaga ‘yung upper body ko daw, na malakas – nung na-try namin ‘yung obstacle noon sa gym na pinuntahan namin.”

Jaymark Rodelas, Cabuya’s fellow gold medalist and world record holder in the 2023 edition of the SEA Games, said he already saw the potential in Cabuya from the moment they met over workouts and small-scale obstacle course competitions.

“Sumasali siya sa mga community events. Hindi pa siya big events, pero para lang sa mga client ng Pretty Huge Obstacle, tapos nakikita namin siya na nagko-compete and ‘yung talent niya, natural eh,” Rodelas said of his teammate.

“Natural sports athlete. Magaling itong babaeng ito, sabi ko. Malakas siya, may grip, may upper body strength, explosive, so naisip ko, kapag naturuan ‘to, mas gagaling pa ito. Noong naturuan na siya sa amin, mas gumaling pa siya.”

Even Cabuya did not realize how far she could go by taking the path, but every time she would watch the national team members, she would be inspired to be at their level.

“‘Nung nakita ko ‘yung mga national team (members) noong 2019 SEA Games, sabi ko sa sarili ko, gusto ko maging katulad nila. Gusto kong masuot ‘yung sinusuot nilang uniform,” she said.

“Kapag nakikita ko sila, namo-motivate rin ako, na ang galing nila, at sa susunod, kaya ko rin ‘yang gawin. Iba kapag nakikita ko sila. Sila ang nakaka-pagmotivate sa akin para gawin ang sport na ito.”

-- Way out of bullying --

Cabuya is no different from many others who turned to sports to improve their self-esteem.

Growing up, the culinary graduate bared how she was bullied for her short hair and dark skin complexion.

“Na-bully ako dati,” she shared. “Wala kasi akong mga kaibigan daw. Parang lagi nilang sinasabi, ‘Kawawa ka naman, wala kang kaibigan’.”

Not only did Cabuya use obstacle course racing to become fit; it also gave her a support group which pushed her to succeed.

“Para sa akin, nabago ang lahat dahil sa sports. Naging matibay ako. Tumaas na ‘yung self-confidence ko. Mayroon na akong mga kaibigan, dahil sa sport na ‘to,” she said.

During the Cambodia SEA Games, Cabuya clocked in 32.78 seconds in the women’s individual race to best fellow local Kaizen dela Cerna’s 35.52 in a one-two finish for the Philippines.

“Ito ‘yung first time ko na sinalihan na big (competition), at naging gold pa. Wala akong kahit anong background sa sport, kaya nakakagulat rin ‘yung nangyari sa akin,” Cabuya recalled.

Seeing how far she has gone from being just a fitness enthusiast, Cabuya now wants to shoot for the stars.

Cabuya will be attending major competitions overseas in the United States and Belgium in July and September, respectively.

If destiny permits, Cabuya wants to be on the world’s grandest sporting stage in 2024 – not a bad ambition for someone who started with small dreams a few years back.

“Pangarap ko na mas makilala pa ang obstacle sports. If God will permit na makapaglaro ako sa Olympics, kailangan i-offer natin ‘yung mga achievements na nakukuha (natin),” she said.

