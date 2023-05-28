After earning Best Opposite Hitter honors in UAAP Season 85, Jovelyn Fernandez of FEU is headed to F2 Logistics. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Former FEU Lady Tamaraw Jovelyn Fernandez will be suiting up for the F2 Cargo Movers in the Premier Volleyball League, the team revealed on Sunday.

The Best Opposite Hitter of UAAP Season 85 spent four seasons donning the Lady Tamaraw's green and gold, and have previously thanked her squad as she moved on to the pros in an Instagram post on May 1.

"To my coaches, teammates, management, and to the FEU Community, thank you for supporting me and my teammates throughout this amazing season. Sa mga coaches ko, maraming salamat sa binigay niyong tiwala, sa mga turo mapaloob o labas ng court dami kong natutunan galing po sainyo," wrote Fernandez.

The 5-foot-8 hitter from Pangasinan will be joining an F2 squad who obtained a bronze finish in the PVL All-Filipino Conference. Fernandez helped FEU acquire a fifth-place finish in Season 85.

Fernandez was also among the league's top performers last season after finishing fourth in service with 0.29 per set and seventh in spiking with a 31.89 percentage.