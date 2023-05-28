Former La Salle stalwarts Jolina Dela Cruz and Marionne Alba are headed to the Cargo Movers. UAAP Media.

MANILA -- Former De La Salle University spiker Jolina Dela Cruz and team captain Marionne Alba will now be playing for the F2 Logistics Cargo Movers in the Premier Volleyball League after the star duo helped lead the Lady Spikers to a title earlier this month, the team has announced.

Dela Cruz, who was Season 85's first best outside spiker, was top eight in the league in spiking, while also placing third in service, seventh in blocks, fifth in reception, and 11th in digs, and will be vital for the Cargo Movers' hopes of clinching a title.

Alba, the recently-concluded season’s Finals MVP and best setter on the other hand, delivered her best in their two-game sweep against National University, putting up an average of 15.5 sets in two finals games as the Taft-based squad ended its five-year title drought.

After four years of playing for the Taft-based squad, Dela Cruz and Alba now join the long list of former La Salle stars who have joined F2 in the pro ranks.

The Cargo Movers are coming off a bronze finish in the PVL’s All-Filipino Conference, and look to bolster up their roster after signing Dela Cruz, Alba and FEU standout Jovelyn Fernandez.