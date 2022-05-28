MANILA - Oasis Gaming will complete the Philippine representatives to the Valorant Champions Tour-Stage 2 Challengers Asia-Pacific (APAC) 2022 at the expense of dethroning South Built Esports (SBE) in the PH Challengers playoffs, Saturday.

Oasis joins RRQ Philippines and Team Secret in representing the Philippines in the regional-based tilt, to be held from June this year.

Oasis is currently gunning it out with RRQ for the last Grand Finals slot in the PH Challengers series, as of writing.

SBE, Stage 1's champs, will end the tournament at fourth place.

SBE steamrolled Oasis in the Bind Map, ending the first half at match point, 12-0. Oasis scored 4 straight before SBE secured the map in round 17.

Oasis bounced back in a nail-biting Icebox map showdown. As both squads tied in the first half, Oasis went on a 7-3 run in the second half to force a deciding map.

SBE ended the first half of the Fracture map with a 7-5 lead. But Oasis clawed back, securing the APAC Challengers slot in a thrilling 13-11 victory against the former champs.

RRQ and Team Secret only had to win their first playoff matches to secure their slots; Oasis had to secure theirs by entering the lower bracket finals.