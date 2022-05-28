Photo from UAAP's Facebook page

Defending champion University of Santo Tomas dished out erstwhile unbeaten Ateneo de Manila University its first defeat in the UAAP Season 84 men's beach volleyball tournament.

Tigers Efraem Dimaculangan and Rancel Varga dropped Abai Llenos and Amil Pacinio, 21-14, 21-19, Saturday at the Sands SM By The Bay.

UST, which also carved out a 21-19, 21-16 victory over the University of the Philippines' Daniel Nicolas and Louis Gamban in the morning session, moved up to 2-1 alongside National University in third place.

"Siguro nakakuha kami ng dalawang panalo dahil na-lessen yung mga errors namin," said reigning MVP Varga.

NU, meanwhile, recorded its second straight victory as James Buytago and Pol Salvador overcame UP, 19-21, 21-19, 15-9.

The Blue Eagles failed to follow up their 21-16, 21-18 win over the Green Spikers in the morning session and dropped to 3-1.

De La Salle University redeemed its loss to Ateneo after Noel Kampton and Vince Maglinao beat Far Eastern University's Jelord Talisayan and Vincent Nadera, 25-23, 19-21, 15-11, for a piece of the lead at 3-1.