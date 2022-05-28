UAAP Volleyball: Laure, UST exact revenge vs UP

(Updated) University of Sto. Tomas avenged their first round defeat to University of the Philippines with a grueling 4-set victory in Season 84 UAAP women's volleyball on Saturday.
The Golden Tigresses had it 25-20, 18-25, 26-24, 25-23, extending their run to 4 games.
Eya Laure scored 25 points for UST while Janel Delerio had 23 receptions and 4 digs.
After securing the first set, the Tigresses found themselves floundering against the Lady Maroons who beat them in a 4-set thriller in the first round.
But Laure and company put up a big fight in the next two stanzas to close out UP.
The Tigresses went up to 7-2 for the No. 2 spot, even as the Lady Maroons fell to 4-5.
UST next battle Ateneo de Manila on Tuesday, while UP will try to rebound against La Salle also on the same day.
