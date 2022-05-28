UAAP Volleyball: De La Salle clobbers FEU for 6th win

(UPDATED) De La Salle University bounced back from defeat via a dominant straight sets win over Far Eastern University on Saturday in Season 84 UAAP women's volleyball at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Thea Gagate led the Lady Spikers to a 25-23, 25-13, 25-14, win over the Lady Tamaraws.

Gagate had 14 points on 9 attacks and 5 blocks while leading La Salle past its struggles in the first set.

Leiah Malaluan added 12 points for the Lady Spikers, who also got 9 points from Erika Mae Santos.

La Salle, which lost to National University in its previous outing, now holds a 6-3 record for solo third place.

FEU, led by Shiela Kiseo's 7 points, continued its free fall to 1-8.