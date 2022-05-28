Home  >  Sports

UAAP volleyball: NU bucks slow start to down Ateneo for 9-0 card

Karl Cedrick Basco, ABS-CBN News

Posted at May 28 2022 03:06 PM

Photo from UAAP Media Bureau
MANILA – The National University Lady Bulldogs remained unscathed in UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball after overcoming a determined Ateneo Blue Eagles, 18-25, 25-20, 25-19, 25-18, at Mall of Asia Arena Saturday. 

After a lackluster performance in the opening set, the Lady Bulldogs pulled their act together, spearheaded by Michaela Belen and Princess Robles to extend their record to a perfect 9-0. 

Meanwhile, Ateneo suffered its fifth loss in nine games and stayed outside the top four. 

It was a nip and tuck battle until the midway through the third frame before Belen hit back-to-back attacks for a 20-16 lead. 

The Blue Eagles tried to inch closer after a couple of hits but the Lady Bulldogs displayed impressive defense to pull away, 24-18. 

NU began the fourth with a 4-1 start before the game was halted as parts of the arena went dim after a power fluctuation due to inclement weather. 

The Lady Bulldogs cruised to a 10-2 lead when the match resumed, with Robles and Ivy Lacsina sharing the scoring load for their team.

Lacsina scored off a tip to send NU to a second technical timeout with a 16-9 advantage. 

