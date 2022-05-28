Photo from UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA – The Adamson University Lady Falcons vented their ire on the winless University of the East (UE) as they swept the Lady Warriors, 25-16, 25-14, 25-9, in UAAP Season 84 women’s volleyball at Mall of Asia Arena.

On Saturday, the Lady Falcons bounced back from a heartbreaking five-set loss to the UST Golden Tigresses last Thursday to improve their record to 5-4.

Meanwhile, the Lady Warriors have lost all nine games.

May Ann Nuique spearheaded the Lady Falcons with nine points, three of which came from the service line.

After a dominant first two sets, the Adamson squad continued its rampage in the third set establishing an 8-1 start, off an attack by Kate Santiago and an ace by Trisha Genesis.

The gap widened to double digits, as UE committed a hitting error, 11-1. The San Marcelino team scored another ace to further stretch the lead, 16-4.

In the second set, Lorene Toring led the Lady Falcons offense, making sure her presence was felt at the net. She helped her team build a 20-11 cushion after a strong push.

An error and an ace for Nuique gave Adamson a 2-0 set lead.