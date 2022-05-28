AFF Women's Championship: Filipinas drawn with Australia, Thailand

Photo courtesy of the AFC

The Philippine women’s football team was grouped with football powerhouses in the 2022 ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship.

The Filipinas were drawn together with 4-time champion Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, and Malaysia in Group A.



Defending champion Vietnam will be against Myanmar, Timor-Leste, Cambodia, and Laos in Group B.

The official draw was held Saturday in Manila.

The AFF matches will be played at the Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan City and Imus City Grandstand in Imus, Cavite.

The AFF women's championship will serve as one of the Philippines' key preparations for its historic 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup debut.

The Filipinas recently won a bronze in the 31st Southeast Asian Games.