PBA: Maliksi leaves Meralco camp for birth of second child

Meralco's Allein Maliksi made sure he'll be right beside his wife when they welcome their second child.

Maliksi left the Bolts' training camp in Laoag to do just that.

He arrived in Manila just in time for the birth of his baby boy, who was born Thursday.

"Thank you Lord God for keeping my son and my wife safe and protected all throughout. So blessed to have our baby number 2 in our life. My heart is overflowing of happiness and gratitude.

Family is everything," Maliksi said in an Instagram post.

Maliksi was with the Meralco Bolts for 10 days at the Laoag Centennial Arena where they train in a bubble setting in preparation for the 46th PBA season.

But he received blessing from the management which allowed him to attend to his wife.

