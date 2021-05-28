MPBL moves opening to August at the earliest, looks at closed circuit set-up



The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) plans to have all its players, team owners, and staff members vaccinated before it launches the Mumbaki Cup either late August or early September.

The league also wants to hold the games in a closed-circuit set-up, where the participants' movements will be limited to their homes and the game venues, in lieu of the bubble set-up it went through to complete the Chooks-to-Go Lakan Season.

MPBL commissioner Kenneth Duremdes said the customary June 12 opening date has been temporarily shelved owing to the restrictions posed by the prevailing pandemic.

"By August or September na," Duremdes said in a text message. "Hopefully vaccinated na lahat ng mga players na sasali."

Duremdes said the stakeholders also took to account the big number of teams taking part, making it even more difficult for the MPBL to secure permission from the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to open the Mumbaki Cup.

The IATF allowed the MPBL to complete its division and national finals in a four-team bubble held in Subic, Zambales, last March.

Duremdes said the closed-circuit set-up "would significantly cut the cost of COVID-19 RT-PCR tests and other expenses during the course of the conference."

Another factor for the change in date is Manny Pacquiao's upcoming bout against Errol Spence Jr.

Pacquiao, who is scheduled to fight Spence on August 21, agreed to move the league's opening date.

