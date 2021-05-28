MMA: Edward Kelly hammers out split decision win over Egyptian foe

Team Lakay's Edward Kelly survived a triangle choke and hammered out a tough decision victory against Egypt's Ahmed Faress in ONE: Full Blast.

Kelly showed vastly improved grappling skills, slamming down the Faress at least twice in the prerecorded featherweight match that took place in Singapore.

Kelly, best known for his 21-second demolition of Meas Meul, edged Faress in the striking department, connecting body shots as well as counterpunches against the Egyptian.

In the second round, he caught Faress' high kick, lifted the Egyptian before slamming his foe to the mat. But it was at this point where Faress attempted to submit Kelly with a triangle choke.

Fortunately, Kelly was able to pry his way out and survive the round.

With Faress' legs already fatigued due to the triangle attempt, Kelly piled the points in the third round with leg kicks and body shots while staying from a safe distance.

It was Kelly's first win in the last three fights.

