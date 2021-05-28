Gibbons: Pacquiao will show why he's 8-division champ

Manny Pacquiao may be coming in as the underdog against Errol Spence Jr., but Sean Gibbons said the undefeated and much younger American will be in for a surprise.

Gibbons, the MP Promotions president, said that although Spence has good boxing fundamentals, he hasn't seen anyone with Pacquiao's speed and power.

"I really believe from when I watched him up close and personal that (Spence) has a great jab and he has good position with his feet," Gibbons told Boxing Scene.

"But he is going to come to realize that the Senator has some Superman abilities -- something out of this world at 42 and a half years of age -- with the speed and the power."

Even with Spence's superior height at 5-foot-9 1/2, Pacquiao has the ability to close the distance with his speed.

Coupled with punching power, the Filipino boxer will be able to wear down the American, he said.

"I believe the Senator, being an eight-time world champion, first ballot Hall of Famer, understands how to cut the distance and break guys down. I don't believe that Errol Spence has that good of a defense," said Gibbons.

Pacquiao announced that he will square off with Spence for the WBC-IBF welterweight titles on August 21.

Gibbons said the Filipino legend will prove to his detractors why he is an eight-division champion.

"This is really historic for him because the first belt he ever won in the US was the IBF against (Lehlo) Ledwaba and the first belt he ever won was the WBC as a flyweight so he has come full circle. 26 years later here we are again. Amazing," said Gibbons.

