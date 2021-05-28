FIFA: United City releases Baas, Ott to beef up Azkals for World Cup qualifiers

United City Football Club has decided to release two more of its players to help the Philippine Azkals in their quest to make it to the 2022 FIFA world Cup.

Joining the Azkals are United City's Mike Ott and Justin Baas. This despite the club's own preparations for the upcoming AFC Champions League.

"This is not ideal for our own preparations for the AFC Champions League, but sometimes we are not in charge of a certain situation, and we all have to come together and make the best of it," said United City co-founder Eric Gottschalk.

The Azkals are gearing for the FIFA World Cup and the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers which will begin on June 3 in China.

But the pool has become thinner with several players being ruled out from the competitions. Among those who won't be able to join the team are Raphael Obermair, Gerrit Holtmann, and John-Patrick Strauss.

Also excluded from the list is Spanish-born naturalization candidate Bienve Marañon, whose documents were not processed in time for the trip.

This has prompted United City to allow Ott and Baas to join United City teammates Stephan Schroeck and Mark Hartmann for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Azkals will battle Guam, China and the Maldives.

United City, meanwhile, will play in the AFC Champions League starting June 26 in Uzbekistan.

"We expect them to be match fit and ready to go when they join our squad on 17 June in Uzbekistan, and we shall have ample time to find our starting line-up for our first game," added Gottschalk.

