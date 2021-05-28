FIBA: Gilas 3X3 team ends Olympic qualifying stint with defeat to France

Grabbed from FIBA 3X3 Youtube page.

The Gilas Pilipinas 3X3 team fell short in its campaign in the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament, bowing to the unbeaten France Friday night in Graz, Austria.

But Joshua Munzon, Santi Santillan and CJ Perez were able to give the Frenchmen a tough fight, losing by only 14-15.

The Filipinos, who already crashed out in the race for the knockout stage following a loss to Dominican Republic, went toe-to-toe with France in the early goings of the match, 1-1.

But Charly Pontens and Dominique Gentil started hitting the shots as France begins to break away 10-3.

Gilas made a furious rally capped by Perez's perimeter shot to cut the deficit to 13-11.

Raphael Wilson's lay up made it 15-11 for France, making it impossible for Gilas to comeback.

Munzon's buzzer beater from beyond the arc capped Gilas' campaign in the Olympic qualifier.

The Philippines finished its stint in Graz without a victory, but its game against France was its best in all of its four outings.