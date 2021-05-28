FIBA: Gilas 3x3 suffers third straight defeat in Olympic qualifiers

Screenshot from the FIBA YouTube channel

The chance of making it to the Tokyo Olympics has dimmed for the Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 as they suffered a costly loss at the hands of Dominican Republic, 11-22, in the FIBA 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament.

The country remains winless after three outings, bowing to Qatar, 12-21, and Slovenia, 11-21, in their first two assignments in the group round.

Dominican Republic’s trio pulled away midway of the match after a couple of baskets from Bryant Piantini for a comfortable 12-5 lead.

The Gilas squad tried to rally back, entering the four-minute mark, led by PBA top draft pick Joshua Munzon who scored four of the 5-0 spurt for the Philippines to peg the score at 10-14.

But the Dominican Republic punctuated the run with Henry Valdez’s basket followed by his two free throws for an 18-10 advantage with two minutes left to play.

They ended the match via a long two shot with three seconds left in the clock to slate their first win in the qualifiers.

Only the top two teams in each group will advance to the knockout phase. The Philippines will close their campaign against the sixth seeded France.

The top three finishers in the qualifiers will secure their ticket to the Tokyo Olympics.

