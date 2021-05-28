Boxing: Gabuco settles for bronze in Asian Elite tilt in Dubai

Filipina boxer Josie Gabuco settled for a bronze medal after losing to Gulasal Sultonalieva of Uzbekistan in their semifinal pairing in the ASBC Asian Elite Men and Women’s Boxing Championships in Dubai, UAE Thursday night.

Gabuco, a Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and an AIBA world champion, ended up losing, 4-1. She won the women's light-flyweight title in the 2019 tourney.

The Uzbek will move to the finals to meet Kazakhstan's Alua Balkybekova for the gold.

With Gabuco crashing out of the tournament, the Philippines will pin its hopes on Olympian middleweight Eumir Felix Marcial, bantamweight Junmilardo Ogayre, and light flyweight Mark Lester Durens.

The 25-year-old pro boxer will lead the Filipinos’ charge in the men’s semifinals on Friday.

Durens will be meeting Daniyal Sabit of Kazakhstan, while Ogayre will tackle top-seed Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov of Uzbekistan.

Marcial is slated to face Jafarov Saidjamshid of Uzbekistan.

RELATED VIDEO