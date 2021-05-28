Boxing: Donaire eyes history as he faces Nordine Oubaali for bantamweight belt

File Photo

Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire Jr. will try to write history as he aims to be the oldest 118-pound champion when he challenges the defending winner Nordine Oubaali of France for the WBC bantamweight belt on Saturday (US time).

The 38-year-old Filipino boxer is set to face Oubaali at the Dignity Health Sports Park stadium in Carson, California with hopes to bounce back from his loss to Naoya Inoue in what The Ring Magazine had dubbed Fight of the Year in November 2019.

“That's the only thing I haven’t accomplished in boxing, being undisputed. I've done everything else, multiple champions, 4 division champions, you name it. That is my main goal, main objective,” the 4-division world champion Donaire said.

But the French-Moroccan boxer, who has an undefeated 17-win record to go along with his title belt, is also eyeing to solidify his status as a world champion.

“I want to make a great fight, a great show. I want to continue to make my story,” Oubaali revealed.

The match against Oubaali, which was postponed several times last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be Donaire’s 47th fight in over 20 years of his boxing career.

Meanwhile, promoter Richard Schaefer found a silver lining to the long layoff caused by the pandemic, explaining that it allowed the older fighter to rest his body from the 2019 battle.

“I think for the older fighter what it does is it allows him to rejuvenate and let his body rest,” Schaefer said.

To which Donaire echoed: “It allowed me to heal and create. Different style, different person. It was a blessing for me.”

Coincidentally, the 34-year-old Oubaali’s most recent fight was also on the same card as Donaire vs Inoue.

The match will be televised via Showtime in the US.

Related video: