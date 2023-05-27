Photo from Filoil EcoOil Sports Facebook page

University of the Philippines and De La Salle-College of St. Benilde emerged victorious in their respective matchups Saturday at the 16th FilOil EcoOil Preseason Cup in San Juan City.

The Fighting Maroons fended off National University, 72-65, in a push-and-pull affair before UP slowly pulled away in the end game.

Harold Alarcon’s 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, and Malick Diouf’s 14 markers and four boards powered the squad to its second straight win as they improved to 5-2.

Patrick Yu scored 16 points with a pair of rebounds and assists for the Bulldogs who fell to 3-2, while Ian Jolo Manansala contributed a double-double of 12 points and 10 boards.

In an NCAA Final Four rematch, the Blazers defeated San Beda University once more, 96-87, with the CSB imposing their presence inside the paint, outscoring the Red Lions, 50-38.

Migs Oczon and Robin Nayve combined for 49 big points, six of which came from beyond the arc, while Zenric Jarque contributed 10 markers and four boards as the Blazers moved up to 5-2.

San Beda was led by John Sajonia’s 21 points and eight rebounds but it was not enough to allow the Mendiola-based squad to get its second straight win, resulting in them falling to 2-4.

Jacob Cortez was also a silver lining with 17 points, four boards, and four dimes, while Yukien Andrada and Jom Puno scored 13 and 12, respectively.

In yet another NCAA matchup, San Sebastian College-Recolletos defeated Jose Rizal University, 91-83.

Reggz Gabat topscored for the Golden Stags with 23 points with five three-pointers, and Chris Shadona followed him with 14 points and nine rebounds. Alex Desoyo and Rafael Are also scored 12 points each as SSC-R closes in on SBU in the standings with 2-4.

Multiple Heavy Bombers scored in double digits and were headed by Joshua Guiab’s 17 points, four assists, and three boards, and Patrick Ramos and William Sy contributed 11 markers each. Jonathan Medina also put up 10 points, but JRU failed to score a win and was handed their fourth loss in five games.

In the first game, Mapua University ran away in the second half and bested Arellano University, 92-76.

Kobe Dalisay, Marc Cuenco, and Warren Bonifacio scored 18, 17, and 16, respectively, to power the Red Cardinals to their fourth win in six games, while Clint Escamis’ all-round performance of 12 points, 10 boards, and eight assists capped off a second-half surge from Mapua.

Jude Bagay’s 18 points and Lars Sunga’s 16 weren’t enough for the Chiefs, however, and have lost their sixth consecutive match in as many games.