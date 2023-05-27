From Rodney Brondial's Facebook page

San Miguel scored an impressive 87-75 victory over NorthPort on Saturday in the PBA on Tour exhibition games at the Caloocan Sports Complex.

Following an upset loss to Phoenix, the Beermen bounced back with a dominant win against the Batang Pier who played minus Robert Bolick, who signed up for a league overseas.

Rodney Brondial dominated the boards with 21 rebounds to go with 18 points, while Jericho Cruz dropped five treys to finish with 22 markers.

Terrence Romeo chipped in 14 markers for the Beermen.

Plagued by a slow start, the Batang Pier saw themselves trailing by 13 points. This gap widened to 24 points, until Paul Zamar pulled NorthPort to within 11 markers in the payoff period.

But the Beermen came out hot in the final period, with Brondial and Cruz shutting the door at any comeback by the Batang Pier.

Brondial said he was just happy to perform in the absence of their superstar June Mar Fajardo.

"'Di ba 'pag all Filipino ito ang tsansa nating makapaglaro. 'Pag may import bawas ang oras natin so 'pag may pagkakataon binibigay ko lang ang best ko," he said.

Zamar had 20 points for NorthPort, which also got 18 markers from Jesper Ayaay.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.