ONE vs UFC? ONE promoter says 'bring it on'

It is very rare for two major MMA promotions to work together to co-promote a mega event, pitting fighters from both sides against each other.

But ONE Championship chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong pushed for the idea, and wanted to pit his fighters against the UFC’s best athletes.

“I would definitely welcome a ONE vs UFC mega event,” Sityodtong said on his social media account.

The UFC is the largest MMA promotion in North America, while ONE Championship is its equivalent in Asia.

For years, Sityodtong said a clash between the two largest martial arts organizations makes absolute sense. In fact, he believes ONE Championship athletes would dominate their counterparts from the UFC.

“I would definitely like to see the best of the East vs. the best of the West,” Sityodtong told media in a Facebook live Q&A in 2020.

“UFC vs. ONE Championship I think would be phenomenal. I think the whole entire world would watch it. And I’d love to see world champions vs. world champions. So definitely, for sure, I’m open to it.”

It has become clear that ONE Championship’s roster fighters has been greatly underestimated. The organization’s list of more than 500 fighters, including world champions from various martial arts disciplines, is packed with lethal killers across all weight divisions.

It became even clearer last month, during ONE Championship’s American prime time stint on TNT.

The four-part event series saw former UFC lightweight king Eddie “The Underground King” Alvarez struggle with a controversial disqualification loss to top-ranked ONE lightweight Iuri Lapicus. He returned to fight weeks later, and lost a unanimous decision to rangy South Korean Ok Rae Yoon.

Twelve-time former UFC flyweight world champion Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson, arguably the greatest mixed martial artist of all time, suffered the first knockout loss of his career in a failed world title bid against reigning ONE flyweight champion Adriano Moraes.

While former UFC stars like Arjan Bhullar and John Lineker have done well in ONE, the fact remains that most UFC fighters who have joined ONE since 2018 have struggled. A handful have lost by stoppage, and nearly all of them have lost at least once overall.

This includes setbacks for Yushin Okami and Yoshihiro Akiyama, as well as Sage Northcutt’s debilitating knockout loss to Cosmo Alexandre in 2019.

The promotion suggested match ups like Christian Lee versus Charles Oliveira (lightweight), Adriano Moraes versus Deivison Figureido (flyweight), Xiong Jing Nan versus Rose Namajunas (women's strawweight) as among the possible fight they could arrange.

