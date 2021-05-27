Mobile Legends: Execration ends Onic PH's MPL7 run in thrilling 3-2 victory

MANILA - Onic PH ended their run in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League after losing to Execration in a thrilling 3-2 lower bracket playoff bout, Thursday.

A play by Renz "Renzio" Errol Cadua and Kiel "Kielvj" VJ Hernandez in the mid-game Game 1 set the tempo for Execration to draw first blood.

Christian "Iy4knu" Manaog’s Kagura set up a clash around 8 minutes into Game 2, giving him and Jaylord “Hate” Gonzales' Roger enough opening to kill off all but one of Execration’s heroes, in a move that pulled the momentum further in favor of Onic PH in Game 2.

Execration avenged their Game 2 loss with a one-sided match of their own to get the matchpoint advantage.

Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol’s Pharsa put out a feathered airstrike, setting up a clash that gave Hate enough opening to put up a mega kill.

Execration built up a good start in the decider match by racking up a 6-1 kill lead, with half coming from Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas's Harith. They were able to capitalize off this good start to secure the series and end Onic PH's season run.

Onic ended their MPL regular season at 4th place in Group A at 18 points, next to super rookies Work Auster Force.

Execration will have one day to rest and train before facing their next opponent, which has yet to be determined as of writing.

ONIC PH -

Kairi “Kairi” Rayosdelsol

Christian “Iy4knu” Manaog

Jaylord “Hate” Gonzales

Gerald “Dlar” Trinchera,

Jason “Jay” Torculas

Marky “Markyyyyy” Capacio

EXECRATION

Renz “Renzio” Errol Cadua

Patrick “E2MAX” James Caidic

Kiel “Kielvj” VJ Hernandez

Joshua “Ch4knu” Mangilog

Grant “Kelra" Duane Pillas

Billy ”Z4pnu" Jazha Alfonso