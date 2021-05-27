Karate: James de los Santos pockets 22nd gold of 2021, seeks to surpass previous record

Filipino karateka James De Los Santos has won his 22nd gold medal by topping Athlete's eTournament World Series #3 online kata on Thursday.

The top ranked men's virtual kata player, who got past his Swiss counterpart in the finals, said he has set a new goal for himself.

"I'm aiming to surpass my record last year, which was 36 gold medals," De Lo Santos told ABS-CBN News.

He first defeated Ruud Karsten of the Netherlands in the semifinals before clinching the gold by outperforming Matias Moreno Domont of Switzerland.

It was De Los Santos' 58th gold medal in virtual kata, reinforcing his status as the world's top men's online kata player.

