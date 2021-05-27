Football: Health restrictions bar Philippine Azkals' friendly vs India

The supposed friendly match between the Philippine Azkals and the Indian national football squad in Doha, Qatar has been scratched after failing to get COVID-19 clearance.

Both teams are currently making preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup & 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers which begins next month.

The Indian Blue Tigers, coached by Igor Stimac, wanted a tune-up against the Azkals,

The team tried to secure a clearance from the Health Ministry of Qatar but could not get the required green light for the fixture to go ahead, according to a report by Goal.com.

Azkals coach Scott Cooper is with his 25-man squad who are preparing for their qualifying matches against Guam, China and the Maldives. They will start their campaign on June 3.

India, meanwhile, will take on Qatar, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

FROM THE ARCHIVES