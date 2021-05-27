Boxing: Eumir Marcial through to Asian Elite semis after opponent forfeits

Filipino boxer Eumir Marcial didn't need to throw a single punch to advance to the semifinals of the ASBC Asian Elite Men's and Women's Boxing Championships in Dubai.

The Olympic-bound Marcial was declared the winner of his quarterfinal bout against Mongolia's Otgonbaatar Byamba-Erdene in the middleweight (75kg) division, via forfeiture.

This as Byamba-Erdene could not fight due to an injury that he suffered against Iraq's Ridha Talib Jabbar in his first bout.

With the result, Marcial is now assured of at least a bronze in the tournament.

However, lightweight Jere dela Cruz bowed out of medal contention after being outboxed by India's Varinder Singh in the quarterfinals.

Singh grabbed a 5-0 victory over dela Cruz, who is now the fourth Filipino boxer to be eliminated.

Aside from Marcial, already in the semifinals are Mark Lester Durens and Junmilardo Ogayre, who won their quarterfinal bouts yesterday and are also assured of at least a bronze medal.

Five-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Josie Gabuco is also through to the semifinals, having received a bye in the quarterfinals of the women's light-flyweight division.

