Boxing: Donaire says he can KO Rigo in rematch

Four division former world champion Nonito Donaire Jr. believes he can avenge his unanimous decision loss to Guillermo Rigondeaux if he gets the chance to face the Cuban in a rematch.

The two clashed in a 12-round battle in 2013 with the crafty Rigondeaux outsmarting the Filipino-American.

Donaire, who is due to challenge France's Nordine Oubaali for the WBC bantamweight title this weekend, believes he has become a more experienced fighter since then.

The Filipino Flash said he plans to go after Rigondeaux and Naoya Inoue once he gets past Oubaali to unify all the bantamweight titles.

Rigondeaux himself has to hurdle a tough challenge in WBO bantam king John Riel Casimero.

“Without a doubt, if he can get past this tough fight [with Casimero], we will go for him," Donaire said of Rigondeaux in Boxing Scene.

"I'm coming to unify all the titles. I think that with the experience that I have added over these years [since we fought], I could knock out Rigondeaux."

"I have a lot plans and I am working for them."

