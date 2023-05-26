Ravena, Kouame, Abando to be feted as Collegiate Players of the Year

Thirdy Ravena, Ange Kouame, and Rhenz Abando. Photos from Japan B.League and Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News



Three of the best collegiate players in recent history will be celebrated by the Collegiate Press Corps when it holds its awards night on Monday at The Hummingbird Rooftop Bar in Quezon City.

Ateneo de Manila University's Thirdy Ravena and Ange Kouame and Colegio de San Juan de Letran's Rhenz Abando are set to be recognized as Collegiate Basketball Players of the Year.

It is the first time since 2019 that the Collegiate Press Corps -- composed of reporters from print and online outfits covering the UAAP and the NCAA -- will hold its awards night where the best student-athletes will be feted.

Ravena earned top honors for the 2019-20 athletic year, as he capped his glittering Ateneo career by leading the Blue Eagles to a perfect 16-0 campaign in UAAP Season 82. He was named the Finals MVP after leading the way in Ateneo's sweep of University of Santo Tomas, with averages of 24.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in two games.

Abando, meanwhile, is the top collegiate player for the 2021-22 season when he made history with the Letran Knights. In his first and only season in the NCAA, Abando was named both Rookie of the Year and MVP, while leading the Knights to the Season 97 championship. He averaged 15.73 points, 6.36 rebounds, 1.73 assists, and 1.27 blocks in his lone year with the Knights.

Rounding out the awardees is Kouame, who will be celebrated for his efforts in the 2022-23 athletic season. The naturalized Filipino center was the UAAP MVP in Season 84, and the Finals MVP in Season 85 when the Blue Eagles regained the championship.

In their three-game Finals series against the University of the Philippines, Kouame averaged 17.7 points, 11 rebounds, and 3 blocks per game.

Also to be honored in the ceremony are the Collegiate Volleyball Players of the Year, the basketball Mythical 5 for the past three collegiate seasons, and the Coaches of the Year.

