PBA on Tour: Ruthless Converge run riot to deal Terrafirma beatdown

Justin Arana and Jerrick Balanza combined for 48 points as Converge dished out a 119-82 beatdown of Terrafirma in the PBA on Tour preseason tournament on Friday at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The FiberXers led by as much as 41 points which proved to be insurmountable for the Dyip.

Arana went 8-of-11 from the field to finish with 24 points for the FiberXers and added 12 rebounds to complete a double-double effort.

Balanza, meanwhile, came off the bench with five triples for a total of 24 points. Mike Nieto and Jeron Teng had 12 points each for Converge.

Arana, who was named player of the game, credited deputy coach and PBA legend Danny Ildefonso for the improvements in his game.

“Grateful talaga ako since day one, since ma-draft ako, siya talaga ang nakatutok sa akin at all bigs talaga,” said Arana.

He added that they are also working on his outside shots to add more weapons to his scoring arsenal.

“’Yung tinatrabaho namin this offseason e perimeter shooting. Kasi sa PBA mabilis ma-scout kaya kailangan kong mag-add ng weapon para at least consistent pa rin sa scoring.”

Juami Tiongson made four treys for the Dyip to finish with 17 markers.

The scores:

CONVERGE 119 – Arana 24, Libra 24, Nieto 12, Teng 12, Ambohot 11, Racal 8, Ebona 7, Stockton 5, Guinto 5

Terafirma 82 – Tiongson 17, Ferrer 12, Daquioag 11, Alolino 8, Go 7, Cahilig 5, Taladua 5, Alanes 5, Camson 4, Gomez de Liano 4, Calvo 2, Ramos 2, Grospe 0, Mina 0

QUARTERS: 22-18, 57-40, 85-58, 119-82

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.