Rain or Shine broke away in fourth quarter to blast NLEX, 117-93, and earn its first victory in the PBA on Tour exhibition games at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig on Friday.

After engaging the Road Warriors in a tight game during the first three quarters, the Elasto Painters created a 24-point separation in the payoff period to take the win.

Anton Asistio lit up NLEX with five treys to tally a total of 22 points in 18 minutes of play for ROS.

Rey Nambatac, meanwhile, poured 14 of his 22 points in the decisive fourth period as they grabbed the runaway win.

Asistio was just happy to deliver for coach Yeng Guiao despite entering the game late in the second quarter.

"Second quarter na ko pinasok pero ganun talaga 'yung style niya," said Asistio in the post-game interview.

"Pero 'yun ang maganda sa kanya cause he gives everyone a chance. So for you mentally as Coach Yeng's players, you have to be ready when he calls your number."

Despite the game being an exhibition, Asistio said they treated it like a conference game.

"This is like a fresh start for us, we want to build good habits, and hopefully we can carry the good habits to the next conference," he said.

Bong Galanza had 22 points for the Road Warriors, but they were not prepared for the Elasto Painters' surge in the fourth period.

PBA Season 47 games can be streamed live and on-demand on iWantTFC with a Premium subscription, available worldwide except PH and US.