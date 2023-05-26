FIBA: Vargas proposes to field both Clarkson, Brownlee in World Cup

Jordan Clarkson and Justin Brownlee. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- PBA chairman Ricky Vargas wants the Philippines to have Jordan Clarkson and Justin Brownlee play together for Gilas Pilipinas in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Vargas believes it might be possible that Clarkson, the Fil-American star player of Utah Jazz, will serve as the team's naturalized player, while Brownlee, is going to play as a "local."

That is if FIBA allows it, in case the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) makes an appeal on the case of the Barangay Ginebra import.

"It's worth a try. Bakit hindi," said Vargas. "Why does it have to be a choice?"

"But the question is, is it possible?"

Vargas is apparently banking on FIBA's special residency rule since Brownlee has been playing in the country since the 2016 Governors' Cup for Barangay Ginebra.

Brownlee was recently naturalized and played a major part in Gilas' recent victories, including the teamn's gold medal win in the 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

"Si Brownlee, pusong atin. Ugaling atin na 'yan. Nakita niyo naman," Vargas xsaid.

Brownlee and Clarkson playing together will be a major boost for Gilas campaign as they battle Italy, Dominican Republic, and Angola in Group A of the World Cup.

"You have a beautiful scenario when you have both," Vargas said.

