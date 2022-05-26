Valorant: Team Secret, RRQ secure slots to APAC Challengers

MANILA - Team Secret and RRQ Philippines bagged the first two slots in Stage 2 of the Valorant Champions Tour-Asia-Pacific Challengers playoffs after winning their first playoff matches in the local leg of the tournament, Thursday.

Both squads will face each other for the first Grand Finals slot in the VCT-PH Stage 2 Challengers.

Powerhouse Team Secret first bagged their slot at the expense of defending champs South Built Esports, 2-0, who were sent down the lower bracket.

Team Secret look to form their redemption arc after an early exit in Stage 1.

Meanwhile, RRQ punched their ticket after dismantling Bren Esports, 2-0.

Team Secret and RRQ Philippines are among Asia-Pacific squads heading into the APAC Challengers to be held this June.

The top 2 teams in APAC Challengers will represent the region in Stage 2 of Masters to be held in Copenhagen in Denmark.

Bren Esports will face Oasis Gaming, while South Built Esports will face Alpha Esports Pro on Friday, May 27 for playoff survival in round 1 of the lower bracket.