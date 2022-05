National University (NU) maintained its clean sheet with a three-set win over De La Salle University in the UAAP 84 women's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena Thursday night.

The Lady Bulldogs continued their dominant run with a 25-21, 25-20, 25-17 win over the Lady Archers.

NU improved to 8-0, while De La Salle dropped to 5-3.

(More details to follow.)